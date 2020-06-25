  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Family undertakes secret burial after daughter commits suicide

    By
    |

    New Delh, June 25: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in east Delhi and her family members secretly buried her body, which was later exhumed for post-mortem, police said on Wednesday.

    The girl, whose family hails from Jharkhand, allegedly hanged herself in a room in her house on Monday, they said.

    Family undertakes secret burial after daughter commits suicide
    Representational Image

    No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

    Infected with COVID-19, 50-year-old head constable commits suicide

    Her body was exhumed on Tuesday as per the directions of the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area. The process was carried out as her family members secretly buried her without informing the police.

    The post-mortem will be conducted after COVID-19 tests, police said

    The incident took place on Monday. The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

    Police said the girl lived with her mother and two siblings. The family hails from Jharkhand and are financially extremely weak. Her father died two years ago, they said.

    After the father's death, the girl's mother along with her siblings took her body to a burial ground and buried her, police said.

    The police said the matter came to their notice after a neigbhour alerted them about it. Following the information the body was exhumed, they said.

    Delhi doctor suicide case: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested

    On questioning the girl's mother, she told police that she didn't know that one has to inform police in a suicide case, a senior police officer said.

    Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.

    More BURIED News

    Read more about:

    buried jharkhand suicide

    Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue