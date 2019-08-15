Family planning is true patriotism: Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Article 370, Triple Talaq, water conservation and population control prominently featured in PM Narendra Modi's sixth Independence Day speech on Thursday.

Here are the top highlights from his speech:

PM Modi made a fresh pitch for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, saying the concept of 'one nation, one election' is imperative to make the country great.

In a major decision, Modi announced the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) as head of the tri-services.

PM Modi said his government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.

Within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Our government neither nurses problems nor keeps them pending and referred to the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government will launch a Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households and resolved to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the coming years.

There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector," he said. He said the time has come to boost exports and that each district of India has much to offer.

PM Modi expressed concern over "population explosion" in the country saying it causes new challenges for the coming generations and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.

Modi urged that the peoples should make India plastic free.