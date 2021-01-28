Family of Red Fort flag hoister flees village

The Khalistan infiltration: What we are witnessing in Delhi is exactly what SJF planned

New Delhi, Jan 28: Jugraj Singh was a hero in his village, the day he hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort on January 26, the day the violence broke out.

Jugraj, 23 a resident of Wan Tara Singh in Punjab is believed to have hoisted the flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort. While Jugraj is now fearful of the police action, his parents allegedly fled the village, leaving behind his grandparents to face the media and police.

On the day the incident happened, Jugraj's grandfather, Mehal Singh said that he was happy. However a day later he said we do not know what or how it happened. He is a decent boy, who never gave us any reason to complain, Singh also said.

The villagers said that the police had raided Jugraj's house, but returned empty handed. A village elder, Prem Singh quoted by ToI said that the act was an unfortunate one, but this young and innocent boy did not know the consequences of hoisting a flag in such a manner at Red Fort. It was a spontaneous act and not a planned one, he also said.