Mumbai Family court grants divorce to Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 03: A Family Court in Mumbai on Thursday granted divorce by mutual consent to Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea both facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The divorce was amicable and the court was satisfied that it was a fit case for dissolution of the 17-year-old marriage, Indrani's lawyer said. The couple had moved the family court in suburban Bandra in September last year, seeking divorce by mutual consent. Their divorce settlement included division of assets, including the couple's properties in Spain and London, bank deposits and other investments.

Indrani, also a former media executive, had served Peter a notice for divorce on the grounds that their marriage had "irretrievably broken down" and there was no chance of reconciliation.

CBI meets Indrani, seeks clarity in INX Media case

Indrani (47) and Peter (65) got married in 2002. "They stand finally divorced. The court perused all documents to see the compliance of consent term and granted divorce on being satisfied that it was a fit case for divorce," Indrani's lawyer Edith Dey said.

"It was an amicable divorce with both cooperating during the proceedings," she added.

Both are facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case and are in jail under judicial custody since their arrest in 2015. Indrani is lodged in Byculla women's prison, while Peter is kept at the nearby Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai.

Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and Peter a few months later. Both are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora (24), Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 and Peter Mukerjea a few months later. Both are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora (24), Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said.