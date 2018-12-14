  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'Falsehood has a very short life,' Arun Jaitley slams Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcoming Supreme Court verdict on Rafale jet deal said falsehood has a very short life and in this case, it was a few months.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. File photo
    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. File photo

    In a press conference, Arun Jaitley, said, "Rafale Deal protected both security and commercial interest of India. Security interest because it increases combat ability of India, commercial interest because the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft and weaponised aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 and 2012."

    "The entire imaginary thought process, fiction writing that one man has decided and there was no price negotiations. Was this a fiction writing type compromising with national security?," said Jaitley.

    Also read: Here is what Supreme Court said on Rafale deal: 12 points

    He further said that all the figures by the government are correct and all the figures by Mr Rahul Gandhi are false. 

    "The truth has only one version and falsehood has many. That is why Mr Rahul Gandhi quoted several figures, " said Jaitley.

    Speaking on JPC probe as demanded by opposition parties, he said, "At times when they come together, people get divided as per their party line. Investigations & reviews of this kind can't be done when allegations are there by a body capable of partisan divisions, it has to be done by a judicial body.:

    Read more about:

    rafale deal supreme court arun jaitely

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue