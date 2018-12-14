'Falsehood has a very short life,' Arun Jaitley slams Congress

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 14: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcoming Supreme Court verdict on Rafale jet deal said falsehood has a very short life and in this case, it was a few months.

In a press conference, Arun Jaitley, said, "Rafale Deal protected both security and commercial interest of India. Security interest because it increases combat ability of India, commercial interest because the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft and weaponised aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 and 2012."

"The entire imaginary thought process, fiction writing that one man has decided and there was no price negotiations. Was this a fiction writing type compromising with national security?," said Jaitley.

Also read: Here is what Supreme Court said on Rafale deal: 12 points

He further said that all the figures by the government are correct and all the figures by Mr Rahul Gandhi are false.

"The truth has only one version and falsehood has many. That is why Mr Rahul Gandhi quoted several figures, " said Jaitley.

Speaking on JPC probe as demanded by opposition parties, he said, "At times when they come together, people get divided as per their party line. Investigations & reviews of this kind can't be done when allegations are there by a body capable of partisan divisions, it has to be done by a judicial body.: