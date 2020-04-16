False: Video of cleric challenging closure of Mosques is from Pakistan, not India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: A video of a man addressing a group of people and saying that they should oppose the government order prohibiting entry into Mosques. He says that if the government does not allow more than 5 persons into Mosques, then the people are ready to give up their lives.

The video has gone viral and many have claimed that this man is from India. People have also asked as to where this video has emerged from.

However, this was an incident that took place in Pakistan earlier this month. A large crowd had gathered for a funeral at Pakistan's Mansehra. Out there Mufti Kifayatullah, the leader of the Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam (F) made this speech. He said that if you do this, we will be forced to think that the Mosques are being targeted on the instructions of America. We will give our lives, but not desert our Mosques, he further says.

Fake News Buster

One user on Twitter also confirmed that this video is from Pakistan. Usman Ali said on twitter that this video led to the arrest of the Kifayatullah in Mansehra.

The video that led to the arrest of Muft Kifayatullah in District #Mansehra.



Everytime I watch this clip, every time I pray that may Allah have mercy on us and may Allah saves us from idiots. #CoronavirusLockdown#WeStandWith_MuftiMuneeb#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/tgiRPU6vbv — Usman Ali (@jadoonusmanali1) April 15, 2020

He also said that every time he watches this clip, he prays that may Allah have mercy on us and may Allah save us from these idiots.