  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    False: Video of cleric challenging closure of Mosques is from Pakistan, not India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: A video of a man addressing a group of people and saying that they should oppose the government order prohibiting entry into Mosques. He says that if the government does not allow more than 5 persons into Mosques, then the people are ready to give up their lives.

    False: Video of cleric challenging closure of Mosques is from Pakistan, not India

    The video has gone viral and many have claimed that this man is from India. People have also asked as to where this video has emerged from.

    However, this was an incident that took place in Pakistan earlier this month. A large crowd had gathered for a funeral at Pakistan's Mansehra. Out there Mufti Kifayatullah, the leader of the Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam (F) made this speech. He said that if you do this, we will be forced to think that the Mosques are being targeted on the instructions of America. We will give our lives, but not desert our Mosques, he further says.

    Fake News Buster

    One user on Twitter also confirmed that this video is from Pakistan. Usman Ali said on twitter that this video led to the arrest of the Kifayatullah in Mansehra.

    He also said that every time he watches this clip, he prays that may Allah have mercy on us and may Allah save us from these idiots.

    More MOSQUES News

    Read more about:

    mosques pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X