False: Service matter of J&K government employees not to be heard in Chandigarh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: A news portal has claimed that all service matters of the Central Government and Union Territory employees of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will now be heard and disposed off by a Central Administrative Bench in Chandigarh.

However this is not correct. The service matters will continue to be heard and disposed off in J&K itself.

Fake News Buster

It is clarified that neither the petitioner nor the lawyer need to go to Chandigarh for filling a petition or appearing before the tribunal related to service matters of employees. The term Chandigarh circuit is being misinterpreted to mean that the petitioner/lawyer would have to go to Chandigarh, which is not so.

All service matters of Central Government and UT employees of J&K and Ladakh will be heard and disposed off in CAT bench in J&K itself.

It is reiterated that earlier also, the CAT bench used to hold its sittings in Jammu & Kashmir to dispose off service matters related to Central Government employees of J&K.

The only difference now is that it will also be disposing off matters related to UT employees and therefore will have more frequent sittings in UT of J&K.

The registration of cases can also be done locally either online or in the secretariat office of CAT to be set up locally after the UT Government provides appropriate facility. Disposal of cases through CAT in UT of J&K will ensure fare and objective delivery of justice.