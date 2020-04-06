False: Salaries of govt employees not being remitted into PM Cares Fund automatically

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: There is a notification doing the rounds which says that the salaries of employees working in the health ministry shall be remitted into the PM Cares Fund.

The notification says that 5 days salary of the employees shall be remitted into the fund which was created to battle coronavirus. Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund, the PM Cares Fund was set up. It has been decided with immediate effect that 5 days salary of employees under the MOHFW shall be remitted to the aforesaid POM Cares Fund, the notification reads.

The PM only called for voluntary donations towards this fund. There is no compulsion what so ever towards contributing towards this fund. Moreover health ministry officials have also confirmed to OneIndia that there is no such decision made. The 5 day salary of the employees is not being remitted into this fund. This is completely baseless and no one should believe such rumours, the official also said. The notification is entirely fake, he further added.