False: Pope is not killing feet of black people asking for forgiveness due to coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: A video showing the Pope kissing the feet of black people has gone viral. The video posted on the social media platforms says that the Pope is asking for forgiveness due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The caption read, "the pope is kissing the feet of black people asking for forgiveness for all the wickedness they have done to black people since the beginning of times. The Coronavirus is changing the world and their attitude to black people. The world will never be the same again as we know it. Black people are the original people of the world and now we all see the truth.:

This video is one year old. It took place in April 2019 when Pope Francis knelt down and kissed the feet of South Sudan leaders at a Vatican retreat. He urged them to stay in peace. A report published in cnn.com had said that the Pope has broken protocol by kneeling to kiss the feet of South Sudan leaders at the Vatican.