  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    False: Muslim Gujjars not barred from selling milk in district Una

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: There have been reports that the Muslim Gujjars of Hoshiarpur denied entry into Himachal Pradesh to supply milk. This has created unwanted tension in the area.

    False: Muslim Gujjars not barred from selling milk in district Una

    The District Magistrate of UNA District, HP has clarified that there is no restriction on the supply of milk by milkmen from Punjab into the jurisdiction of district Und. There is a curfew imposed in the district Una and relaxation to the general public for sale and purchase is granted from 7 am to 10 am daily.

    Also, there is no restriction on use of private vehicles for supply of essential goods without valid passes. Milkmen entering the borders of district and from Punjab for selling milk using their private vehicles should get passes for the inter-state movement of their vehicles from the authorises officer in Punjab. There was a similar kind of issue when SDM Nangal (Punjab) stopped the lifting of milk from Haroli sub-division of this district. However this matter was resolved by issuing passes to the daily commuting milkman, the DM, Sandeep Kumar also said.

    More PUNJAB News

    Read more about:

    punjab muslim false

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X