False: MCI has not said MBBS students will be recruited to fight COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: An advisory is being circuited in the name of the Medical Council of India that MBBS students will be recruited to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular which is attributed to the MCI says that due to the fast spreading virus, medical colleges are advised to recruit all MBBS undergraduates, interns and students-Part-II of 3rd MBBS starting from April 3. It is said that other UG courses shall remain suspended. The state governments and universities must take full responsibility in transporting and also training the students.

However the MCI has not issued any such circular. The government has not issued any such directive. Please do not trust this message as it is fake.