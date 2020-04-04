  • search
    False: Lighting candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes will not kill coronavirus

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Following the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn off lights at 9 pm on Sunday and light candles and diyas, there have been several messages floating on the social media.

    One message said that the coronavirus will not survive on hot temperature. The message is attributed to a finding by NASA. If 130 candles are lit together, temperature will increase by 9 degrees as per an IIT professor, the message claims. So corona will die at 9.09 pm on Sunday. Masterstroke by Modi, the message also says.

    This is completely unfound and is just fake news. Please do not believe in such rumours and unscientific forwards, the government has clarified. This initiative is only to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against coronavirus, the government has also clarified.

    Saturday, April 4, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
