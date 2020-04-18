False: Govt has not taken any decision on reducing pension of employees

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: Even as the pandemic continues to cause panic, there is a claim that is doing the rounds that the government may slash pension of government employees by 30 per cent.

This message has been circulated on the social media and chat platforms. The message says, government may slash pension to employees by 30 per cent-Rediff.

It further says, 'also tak of cutting off pensions for those over 80. Harsh, but in my opinion good. We need to spread it around. Our middle class has cornered (sic) too much.'

The message is being circulated on the basis of an article that read, " govt may slash pension to employees by 30 per cent.

This is fake and there is no such order that has been issued. The PIB too has called this message as fake. The article says that there is serious thinking among the political leadership to cut by 30 per cent the pension paid by the government across the board, from the President of India to the humble office assistant (peon). The article that appeared on April 6 says that the government is likely to take a decision next week.

On April 6, the Union Cabinet had cut the salary of MPs by 30 per cent. It had also suspended the MPLAD fund for two years. The Cabinet did not take any decision relating to the pension of the employees.

Media reports & rumours circulating on social media claiming that the Govt may reduce employees' pension by 30% & terminate it for those above the age of 80, in the context of #COVIDー19, is FAKE, PIB had said.