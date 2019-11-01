"/>
  • search
Trending Angela Merkel Imran Khan Delhi Air Quality
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    False fire alarm forces IndiGo pilots to declare emergency mid-air, land back at Chennai airport

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 1: Pilots flying the IndiGo's Chennai-Kuwait flight declared emergency in the early hours of Friday and landed back at the Chennai airport soon after the departure due to a fire alarm, which later turned out to be false, said a source.

    False fire alarm forces IndiGo pilots to declare emergency mid-air, land back at Chennai airport

    The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with more than 160 passengers. Just 15 minutes after the departure, the pilots observed a fire alarm and immediately relayed the emergency code 7700 to all Air Traffic Controls, said a source privy to the development.

    The fire alarm was later found to be because of faulty smoke detectors in cargo compartment, the source said. A spokesperson of the airline said, "IndiGo A320 was operating Chennai-Kuwait 6E-1751.

    After take-off from Chennai, the pilot observed a momentary message of the smoke detector in the aft cargo compartment." "As a precaution, the pilot returned to Chennai. After arrival it was confirmed that the message was false. The aircraft will be back in operations shortly. Alternate arrangements for all the passengers were made," the spokesperson added.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    indigo chennai airport

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue