Fake: WHO has not issued any protocols and procedures on lockdown in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: A circular attributed to the World Health Organisation has been doing the rounds in which the protocols or procedures for the lockdown is being prescribed.

The circular it titled, " WHO protocol and procedure of lockdown periods for controlling the most dangerous virus."

It speaks about how India is and would follow the lockdown. Between April 15 and April 19, there would be a relaxation, it says. April 20 to May 18 would witness another lockdown. If the coronavirus rate falls to zero, then the lockdown would be withdrawn.

May 19 to to May 24 would witness a relation from the lockdown. The final lockdown would be between May 25 and June 10, the circular says.

WHOSouth-East Asia has also clarified that no such circular has been issued. Messages being circulated on the social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and fake. WHO does not have any protocols for lockdowns, it also said.

Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE.

WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns. @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @UNinIndia — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) April 5, 2020

First and foremost the government does not have any such plans as of now. No decision on the extension of a lockdown has been announced as yet. There are deliberations of a staggered unlocking of the country.