    Fake: Viral image of Indira Gandhi addressing jawans is from Leh, not Galwan Valley

    New Delhi, June 23: A picture of former prime minister, Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers has gone viral.

    Several handles on Twitter including the UP Congress and many others claimed that the picture shows Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers at the Galwan Valley. It may be recalled that this was the place where on June 15 a violent brawl erupted between the Indian and Chinese troops.

    The post has not just gone viral on Twitter, but on Facebook as well. The picture was also tweeted by several verified accounts.

    However, the claim that is being made is false. This is an image from 1971 shot by the Press Trust of India at Leh, which is around 200 kilometres from the conflict zone, Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

      Hence the claims being made on the social media that this is an image that was shot at Galwan Valley is false. The image has also appeared in https://art-sheep.com/on-this-day-19-january-1966-indira-gandhi-takes-charge-in-india/, with the caption, 'one of the rare pictures of former Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi addressing jawans in Leh in 1971.

