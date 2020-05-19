  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Video of woman travelling with infant is not from India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: A video of a woman with an infant travelling between train bogies is circulating on the social media as well several chat groups.

    The caption of the video says that these are migrants trying to go home during the lockdown amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The video has been shared several times and has gone viral.

    Fake: Video of woman travelling with infant is not from India

    However, fact check on the same has revealed that is not a video from India. It was in fact shot in Bangladesh in 2016 and is now being passed off as a latest video from India.

    Fake: No timing set by government for shops to open and shut

    Please do not forward this video and bust claims that this is a current video which is from India, highlighting the migrant crisis.

    Since the lockdown was announced, several migrants have been walking back home by foot. The Centre has advised the migrants not to walk on roads and instead wait for the Shramik Special Trains to take them back. Over the past few weeks, scores of migrants have died on the roads due to accidents. Several migrants sleeping on the railway track were also killed recently in Maharashtra.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster viral video social media

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue