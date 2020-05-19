Fake: Video of woman travelling with infant is not from India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: A video of a woman with an infant travelling between train bogies is circulating on the social media as well several chat groups.

The caption of the video says that these are migrants trying to go home during the lockdown amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The video has been shared several times and has gone viral.

However, fact check on the same has revealed that is not a video from India. It was in fact shot in Bangladesh in 2016 and is now being passed off as a latest video from India.

Please do not forward this video and bust claims that this is a current video which is from India, highlighting the migrant crisis.

Since the lockdown was announced, several migrants have been walking back home by foot. The Centre has advised the migrants not to walk on roads and instead wait for the Shramik Special Trains to take them back. Over the past few weeks, scores of migrants have died on the roads due to accidents. Several migrants sleeping on the railway track were also killed recently in Maharashtra.