    Fake: Video of man spitting on bread is not from India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: A video of a man selling bread packets before licking it has gone viral on social media.

    The messages on the social media relating to this video have communal overtones as well. A message on Twitter read, "#SpitJihad Dear Indians, Pls sanitize the outer covers of the bread you buy, bcoz we don't know which one has spit of disgusting x'hadis".

    The video has been shared widely on social media platforms. However, this is not a video from India and has no link to the COVID-19. This video was in fact shot in Philippines in September 2019.

    On September 20, 2019, this news was covered by the Philippines News with the header, " caught on camera: Delivery personnel tampering bread products."

    In the video, it can be seen that the employee of Gardenia Philippines is stealing pieces of bread from the pack, which may cause contamination. The delivery man continues to perform his illegal activity although he is in public, the report also said.

