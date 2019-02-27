Pak social media shares video of pilot injured in Aero India show

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 27: A fake video claiming that an IAF pilot was injured in retaliation by Pakistani Air Force is doing rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday.

In fact, this video shows an IAF pilot of Suryakiran Aerobatic Team injured during an air crash in Bengaluru a day before the inauguration of Aero India Show 2019. In the video shared by the a Pakistani, somebody was heard asking for water in Kannada, language spoken in Karnataka, in the background.

"AIndian Pilot captured alive by Pakistan. Here's the evidence India, and the whole world. That's how things are done. With evidence.

Also Read | India has lost a MIG-21 Bison, pilot missing, Pak's F-16 shot down says MEA

Your crow is in our hands. This is just the trailer."

Indian Pilot captured alive by Pakistan. Here’s the evidence India, and the whole world. That’s how things are done. With evidence.

Your crow is in our hands.

This is just the trailer#PakArmyZindabaad #DontMessWithPakistan #PakistanAirForceZindabad #Kashmir #RealSurgicalStrikes pic.twitter.com/gUq0Qp3s6h — Waqar Rizvi (@waqarrizvy) February 27, 2019

The Pakistani who shared the fake video has been trolled heavily by twitteratti to such an extent that #Kannada was trending on Twitter.

"This person @waqarrizvy is so so interesting that he could even understand Kannada language sitting in #fakustan #porkistan where even locals somehow know very nice Kannada."

Pakistanis speak Kannada? This is video of Surya Kiran crash during Aero India last week. You liars have been caught with your pants down today. — Devika 🇮🇳 (@Dayweekaa) February 27, 2019

One video is of a Kannada speaking soldier. Another is an English speaking personnel. This video was uploaded on 26th Feb on YouTube. Why are we spreading Pak's agenda? — Monica (@TrulyMonica) February 27, 2019

That's a old video taken when airshow rehearsals accident.

Fact check before you post anything shithead , the language they're speaking is Kannada. #PakFakeClaim — Arun (@ArunB22) February 27, 2019