  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake video of injured IAF pilot shared on Twitter

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 27: A fake video claiming that an IAF pilot was injured in retaliation by Pakistani Air Force is doing rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday.

    In fact, this video shows an IAF pilot of Suryakiran Aerobatic Team injured during an air crash in Bengaluru a day before the inauguration of Aero India Show 2019. In the video shared by the a Pakistani, somebody was heard asking for water in Kannada, language spoken in Karnataka, in the background.

    Fake video of injured IAF pilot shared on Twitter
    Fake video of injured IAF pilot shared on Twitter

    "AIndian Pilot captured alive by Pakistan. Here's the evidence India, and the whole world. That's how things are done. With evidence.

    Also Read | India has lost a MIG-21 Bison, pilot missing, Pak's F-16 shot down says MEA

    Your crow is in our hands. This is just the trailer."

     

    The Pakistani who shared the fake video has been trolled heavily by twitteratti to such an extent that #Kannada was trending on Twitter.

    "This person @waqarrizvy is so so interesting that he could even understand Kannada language sitting in #fakustan #porkistan where even locals somehow know very nice Kannada."

     

    Read more about:

    iaf pakistan karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue