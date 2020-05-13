For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Fake Twitter handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India surfaces
India
New Delhi, May 13: A Twitter with close to 31,000 followers claims that it is the official handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India.
The account is not a verified one. The handle reads, official Twitter account of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (UT), India. The handle has been created in May 2020 and the amount follows 300, while is being followed by 31.4 k persons.
Fake: This is not India’s strategy to exit the lockdown
This is however a fake handle. The Union Territory of Ladakh has only official handles. They are @DIPR_Leh and @InformationDep4. The above mentioned handle is fake and the information it puts out cannot be treated as authentic.