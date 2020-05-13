  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake Twitter handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India surfaces

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: A Twitter with close to 31,000 followers claims that it is the official handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India.

    Fake Twitter handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladah UT India surfaces

    The account is not a verified one. The handle reads, official Twitter account of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (UT), India. The handle has been created in May 2020 and the amount follows 300, while is being followed by 31.4 k persons.

    Fake: This is not India’s strategy to exit the lockdown

    This is however a fake handle. The Union Territory of Ladakh has only official handles. They are @DIPR_Leh and @InformationDep4. The above mentioned handle is fake and the information it puts out cannot be treated as authentic.

    More TWITTER News

    Read more about:

    twitter gilgit baltistan ladakh

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X