Fake: Train services will not resume immediately

New Delhi, Apr 27: There is a rumour floating that all passenger trains will resume services soon. The message has been circulated several times and this has led to several persons asking if the train services would resume.

The government has not taken any decision on resuming train services. There is in fact no decision to resume the services until May 3. The same applies to the flight services as well.

The government has made it clear on several occasions that a decision on the resumption of train and air services would be taken later.

At the meeting of the Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers held today, most states were of the view that inter-state travel should remain suspended. The CMs were of the view that the economy must be revived. However they said that the Centre must in consultation with all states take a call on inter-state travel.