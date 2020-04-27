  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Train services will not resume immediately

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: There is a rumour floating that all passenger trains will resume services soon. The message has been circulated several times and this has led to several persons asking if the train services would resume.

    Fake: Train services will not resume immediately

    The government has not taken any decision on resuming train services. There is in fact no decision to resume the services until May 3. The same applies to the flight services as well.

    Fake News Buster

    The government has made it clear on several occasions that a decision on the resumption of train and air services would be taken later.

    At the meeting of the Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers held today, most states were of the view that inter-state travel should remain suspended. The CMs were of the view that the economy must be revived. However they said that the Centre must in consultation with all states take a call on inter-state travel.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster indian railways social media viral

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X