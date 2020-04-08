  • search
    Fake: Tourism Ministry has not ordered closure of all hotels till October 15 2020

    New Delhi, Apr 08: There is a message in circulation claiming that hotels and restaurants will remain closed until October 15 2020.

    A circular that is being attributed to the Ministry of Tourism says hotels, restaurants and resorts all over India will remain closed until October 15 2020 due to coronavirus disease spread all over the world. And most important North Indian hotels, resorts, restaurants will ceased (sic) till the date. If the rules are flouted then a case will be registered, the circular also read.

    This circular is bogus and the Tourism Ministry has issued no such order. During the meeting of the Group of Ministers, it was suggested that the lockdown should be exited in a staggered manner. The advise of the states and health experts are being sought before lifting the restrictions.

    Among the many suggestions that have been given, some experts have advised that schools, colleges and religious places should be shut until May 15. The lockdown should remain at least in the hotspots, it has also bee suggested.

    However there has been no decision taken on any of these suggestions. An announcement to this effect is expected closer towards April 14.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
