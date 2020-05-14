  • search
    Fake: Those who worked from 1990-2020 are not entitled for Rs 1.20 lakh

    New Delhi, May 14: A message is in circulation stating those who have worked from 1990-2020 are entitled to get Rs 1.20 lakh from the government.

    The message says workers who have worked between from 1990-2020 have the right to get Rs 1.20 lakh from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The message also has a URL asking users to click on it to check if their name is in the list.

    Fake Twitter handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India surfaces

    This is a fake message. There is no such entitlement and the government has not made any such announcement. Please do not click on such URLs.

