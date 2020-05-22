  • search
    Fake: This video of a crowded market is from Pakistan not India

    New Delhi, May 22: A video of a crowded market has gone viral on the social media. Many users have said that this is a video from a crowded market in Hyderabad.

    It was further claimed that these people were shopping at the Madina market in Hyderabad.

    It was also said that these persons are shopping for Eid and are violating lockdown norms.

    This video is not from Hyderabad, India. It was in fact shot at Faisalabad in Pakistan, when some lockdown norms were relaxed. This video was also shared by a Pakistani journalist, Muhammad Lila.

    He wrote, "while the rest of the world is hunkering down, this is one scene in Pakistan. Stores opening up, with a mad rush to stock up ahead of Eid." He had posted this video on his twitter handle on May 20.

    The video was also uploaded on YouTube on May 18. The headline read, "New Anarkali Faisalabad 18 May k taaza manazir".

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
