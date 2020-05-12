Fake: This is not India’s strategy to exit the lockdown

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: There is a message circulating which says the government is planning five-phase exit to the lockdown.

"Government's roadmap to ease COVID-19 restrictions will be set out in five phases. These phases will be on a three week review process. Phase 1 would be on 18th May, while phase 2 would be on June 8th. Phase three and four would be on June 29 and July 20 respectively, while phase five would be on August 10, the message also says. It further says that if the coronavirus cases begin to increase, we will revert to the restrictions set out in the previous stage, the message also claims.

The government has claimed that this message is fake. It is the roadmap of some other country and not that of the Indian government, it has been clarified.