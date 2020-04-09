Fake: These fake hand sanitisers were seized in Bangladesh, not India

New Delhi, Apr 09: An image showing two men along with security with bottles and buckets filled with liquid substances has gone viral on social media.

Many social media users claimed that these are images from India and Muslims are behind this.

Several users have claimed that Muslims in India are behind selling fake hand sanitisers in India. However if you look closely at the security personnel in the image, it shows that his uniform has RAB written on it.

RAB stands for Rapid Action Battalion. This is an anti-crime and anti-terror force of the Bangladesh police. Moreover, this has been reported by several Bangladeshi websites. It was reported that a huge amount of fake hand sanitisers had been seized in Narayanganj in Bangladesh by the RAB.

A Facebook user had also posted a message about the seizure at Narayanganj.

The news was reported by several media outlets in Bangladesh. The RAB had raided a factory in Narayanganj on April 3, 2020. Several bottles of fake hand sanitisers that were being smuggled into the market were seized during the operation. This makes it clear that the viral message on social media giving communal colour to the incident is fake and completely false.