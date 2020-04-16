Fake: The government is not going drop money from helicopters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: A post has gone viral stating that the government would be dropping money from helicopters.

The post has been shared several times and even forwarded on WhatsApp. Please do not believe this. The government is planning a second economic package and that does not include dropping of money from choppers. This is fake information.

Fake News Buster

Earlier there was a message that stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be giving all Indians Rs 15,000. The message said that in these hard times the PM has decided to give all Indians Rs 15,000.

This is fake and no such announcement has been made by the government. The PM during his address to the nation made no such announcement. He only extended the lockdown until May 3.