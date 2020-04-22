Fake: Task Force has not recommended extension of lockdown

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 22: A television channel has claimed that the nation-wide lockdown would be extended beyond May 3.

    The channel said that the National Task Force has suggested to the government to extend the nation-wide lockdown beyond May 3.

    There is no truth in this news. This is a fake claim and the Task Force has made no such recommendation to the government.

    Fake News Buster

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the extension of the lockdown last week said that it would remain in force until May 3. He also said that from April 20, some relaxations would be given.

    Earlier, Union Minister, Prakash Javdekar while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting said that there was no call as yet taken on when flight services would be resumed.

    It was also clarified by the Ministry of Tourism that it had passed no order to keep restaurants and hotels closed until October 15.

