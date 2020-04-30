Fake: Sadhu’s chillam in Jaipur did not infect 300 people with coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: A news portal claimed that 300 people were affected with coronavirus due to a chillam (pipe) of a sadhu.

The news portal said that this incident took place in Transport Nagar, Jaipur. The report said that due to the pipe of the sadhu at least 300 people were affected by the coronavirus.

Fake News Buster

The district collector has clarified that no such incident has taken place. The DC said that no such incident had taken place at Transport Nagar and this news report is baseless and fake.

Please do not believe such news reports as they are only aimed at spreading panic and sensationalising issues. The news is fake.