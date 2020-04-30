  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Sadhu’s chillam in Jaipur did not infect 300 people with coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: A news portal claimed that 300 people were affected with coronavirus due to a chillam (pipe) of a sadhu.

    Fake: Sadhu’s chillam in Jaipur did not infect 300 people with coronavirus
    Representational Image

    The news portal said that this incident took place in Transport Nagar, Jaipur. The report said that due to the pipe of the sadhu at least 300 people were affected by the coronavirus.

    Fake News Buster

    The district collector has clarified that no such incident has taken place. The DC said that no such incident had taken place at Transport Nagar and this news report is baseless and fake.

    Please do not believe such news reports as they are only aimed at spreading panic and sensationalising issues. The news is fake.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster sadhus jaipur

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X