  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: RBI has not frozen SBI’s AePS server

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: A message on the social media stating that the Aadhar enabled Payment System of the State Bank of India has been suspended.

    Fake: RBI has not frozen SBI’s AePS server
    Representational Image

    The message says that none should withdraw money using the AePS at the SBI. This is because the Reserve Bank of India has temporarily frozen the server operating this facility. The server will be down until April 14 and in case anyone is using this facility until then, your money may get stuck as the server is down, the message has claimed.

    Fake News Buster

    This message is clearly fake and the RBI has not issued any such guidelines. Further the RBI has also not frozen the server. Please do not believe such news as this one is clearly fake.

    The AePS is a type of payment system that is based on the Unique Identification Number and allows Aadhaar card holders to make financial transactions through Aadhaar based authentication. You can transfer funds, make payments, deposit cash, withdraw money an also make inquiries about your bank balance. It empowers all sections of society by making banking and financial services available through Aadhaar.

    Lakhs of people are dependant on this service and the fake message that is being circulated is only aimed at creating panic.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster rbi sbi social media state bank of india reserve bank of india

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X