Fake: Putin’s daughter did not die after taking COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia had approved a vaccine for COVID-19. He also said that the country would start administering the same to the public.

He even said that his daughter had taken it and the vaccine is safe. Following the announcement several social media posts claimed that Putin's daughter had died after taking the vaccine. Prior to that unverified videos were in circulation supposedly showing her taking the vaccine. In fact a volunteer unrelated to the President was actually shown on the video.

A website then went on to public an article claiming that Putin's daughter had died after taking her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is fake and there has been no official statement on the same. The website that created the news had in fact been created a few weeks before putting out this article.

Putin while announcing the vaccine had said that his daughter had taken the vaccine. She had slight fever and then she became fine and now has a high number of antibodies.