Fake: Priyanka Gandhi shares old images of Assam, Bihar, UP floods

New Delhi, July 20: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi posted images on her Twitter handle to criticise the handling of the flood situation in Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

The tweet in Hindi read, floods in many parts of Assam, Bihar an UP has disrupted life.

Millions are in crisis and we look forward to helping those affected. I appeal to the Congress workers and leaders to do everything possible to help those affected, she said.

असम, बिहार और यूपी के कई क्षेत्रों में आई बाढ़ से जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त है। लाखों लोगों पर संकट के बादल छाए हुए हैं।



बाढ़ से प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए हम तत्पर हैं। मैं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व नेताओं से अपील करती हूं कि प्रभावित लोगों की मदद करने का हर संभव प्रयास करें। pic.twitter.com/RiOMe5R0D3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2020

However both these images are old. The first image was one shot in 2019. On July 2 2019, OneIndia had put out a story titled, Bihar-Assam flood: Death toll mounts to 174, the report stated with the same image.

The second image is from 2017. A report in the Hindustan Times published on August 31 2017 said, ' Google announces $I mn for flood relief in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. The caption said, ' a villager carries his belongings on a makeshift raft from a flooded village in Araria district of Bihar.

Both images shared by Priyanka Gandhi are old.