Fake: Priyanka Gandhi shares old images of Assam, Bihar, UP floods

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi posted images on her Twitter handle to criticise the handling of the flood situation in Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

    The tweet in Hindi read floods in many parts of Assam, Bihar and UP has disrupted life.

    Millions are in crisis and we look forward to helping those affected. I appeal to the Congress workers and leaders to do everything possible to help those affected, she said.

    However, both these images are old. The first image was one shot in 2019. On July 2 2019, OneIndia had put out a story titled, Bihar-Assam flood: Death toll mounts to 174, the report stated with the same image.

      The second image is from 2017. A report in the Hindustan Times published on August 31, 2017, said, ' Google announces $I mn for flood relief in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. The caption said, ' a villager carries his belongings on a makeshift raft from a flooded village in Araria district of Bihar.

      Both images shared by Priyanka Gandhi are old.

