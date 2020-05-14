Fake: Passed off as Bengal violence, these images are from Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: A set of images of injured people and burning houses has gone viral on the social media.

Many users on the social media said thatches was how Dalit Hindus were beaten up and their homes were set on fire during the riots in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

However these are clips from Pakistan and not Bengal.

Fake Twitter handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India surfaces

A Twitter user, Voice of Pakistan Minority had posted on May 11, " once again attack on Hindu community. Gulab and his wife were attacked by neighbourhood goons in Rahimyar Khan, Punjab. His wife was sexually assaulted in public. Sham on you people torturing the minorities, the user also said.

Once again attack on #Hindu community, Gulab and his wife were attacked by neighborhood goons in Rahimyar khan, Punjab.

His wife was sexually assaulted in front of Public.

Shame on you people who are torturing minorities in #Pakistan. @KashifMD @bilalfqi @NatashaFatah @AWGoraya pic.twitter.com/4m2wfeQJqB — Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) May 11, 2020

Images from the Twitter post were used and passed off as though they were riots that took place in Bengal. Several websites had also reported the incident that took place in Pakistan. The reports said that. 21 houses with children inside were burned in Pakistan.

The Punjab police in Pakistan also said that this incident took place at Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab and this was over a land dispute between the Hindu and Muslim families.