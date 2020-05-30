  • search
    Fake: NSA Doval has written no such letter on the Indo-China standoff

    New Delhi, May 30: A letter claimed to be written by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval is doing the rounds on the internet.

    The letter claims that the NSA complimented the Commissioner, Secretary of Ladakh in handling the border situation amidst the stand off with China. The letter says that the cumulative efforts of all the agencies and organs of the government resulted in the effective response to China and dirty plan of China exposed (SIC). It is also claimed that Doval had written this letter to Rigzin Samphel.

    Fake: Indian Army has no plans of creating a Himachal Regiment

    This is a fake letter. India and China are resolving the issue and in the midst of the same no such letter has been written by the NSA.

    Meanwhile, China on Friday too rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to "mediate" between India and China to end their border standoff, saying the two countries are capable of resolving their differences through dialogue and did not require the help of a "third party".

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 13:49 [IST]
