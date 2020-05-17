Fake: No timing set by government for shops to open and shut

New Delhi, May 17: A message is being circulated that speaks about the timings with regard to the various shop timings during the lockdown extension.

The message says that the government has come out with rule with regard to the timings of shops. The message lists out various shops and establishments and says that these would be allowed to be open at various times.

Please, do not trust this message as it is fake. The Ministry of Home Affairs has not come up with any such directions. Even the states, which have submitted a blueprint to the Centre have come up with such directions.

In fact, detailed list of guidelines to enforce the lockdown 4 will be out soon. The next phase of the lockdown will have a negative list that would detail activities rather than what is prohibited, Home Ministry sources have told OneIndia.

The next set of guidelines would focus largely around opening up of public transport in a bid to facilitate office goers. The MHA would look at allowing plying of buses even in the red zones. Further taxis, autos, cab aggregators would also be allowed to ply, the source cited above also said.

However, while easing restrictions, strict social distancing norms would have to be followed. In taxis there would be just two persons allowed to travel, while in the autos it would one, apart from the driver, the official said.