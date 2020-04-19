Fake: No new shops will open from tomorrow in Bengaluru, only essentials allowed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: There is a message doing the rounds on WhatsApp that says that shops will be open for a limited period of time from tomorrow onwards in Bengaluru.

The message while not specifying what kind of shops says, "hi everyone, starting tomorrow shops will be open from 6 to 10 in the morning and 5 to 7 in the evening."

While the supply of essentials would continue as it has been, there is no decision taken on re-opening any other shops, including liquor outlets.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier today also specified that e-commerce website shall deliver only essential goods and non-essential supplies are strictly prohibited during the lockdown period.

At a meeting chaired by Chief on Saturday, there was no decision taken on the re-opening of shops, selling non-essentials. At the meeting it was decided that no more new shops will be allowed to open.

Malls, showrooms will remain closed, while adding that prohibitory orders will be continued until May 3.