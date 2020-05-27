Fake: No military lockdown of Mumbai, Pune announced

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 27: There is a message on the social media that claims that Mumbai and Pune would be under military lockdown.

Entire Mumbai, Pune would be under military lockdown for 10 days from Saturday. So please stock everything. Groceries, vegetables. City will be handed over to Army. Only milk and medicine will be available. Maharashtra Government meeting is going on and total shut down will be announced anytime soon, the message also read.

This is a fake message and there is no proposal to impose a shut down of Mumbai and Pune with the military overseeing it. Do not worry, all essential supplies will be available and movement will continue as per the lockdown guidelines, the government has clarified.