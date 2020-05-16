  • search
    Fake: No date sheet for CBSE class 10, 12 exams releases as yet

    New Delhi, May 16: A WhatsApp forward claiming to be the date sheet of the CBSE board exam for 10th and 12th is being circulated.

    It states that the exams would commence from July 1 and go on till July 8. This has been circulated widely.

    However, the date sheet that is being circulated is fake. The HRD ministry has made it clear that this is incorrect. Meanwhile, the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the date sheet would be released at 5 pm today.

    Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details, the minister said in a tweet.

