Fake: No additional directions on PPE kit specification has been given

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: A circular attributed to the Health Ministry is being circulated suggesting that additional guidelines for PPE kits have been issued.

    The circular is titled Additional Guideline for PPE Kit Specification for COVID-19. It reads, " the revised specification of personal protective equipment PPE kits as recommended by WHO corona response and action team vide, interim guidance, 4th April 2020." It goes on to give the specifications regarding gloves, facemark, head shield, goggles etc.

    The Ministry of Health says, "it is to clarify that the document as attached is fake. No additional guidelines have been issued for PPE kit specification."

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
