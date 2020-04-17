  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake news: UPSC Exam 2020 has not been cancelled

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: A Marathi television channel has claimed that the examinations held by the UPSC Exam 2020 has been called off in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    This has led to panic with several candidates frantically making calls to check if this information is true. This is completely baseless and there is no such decision taken by the government to this effect.

    Fake news: UPSC Exam 2020 has not been cancelled

    A special meeting of the Commission was held on April, 15, 2020 to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic.

    Fake News Buster

    In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all interviews, Examinations and Recruitment Boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

    A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown. Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced.

    Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC. Deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website. The National Defence Academy(NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA -II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification.

    Any other decision of the Commission in respect of all the Examinations, Interviews and Recruitment Boards will be promptly made available on the Commission's website.

    India needs to urgently step up coronavirus testing say experts

    The Commission reviewed the harm caused to the national economy by the corona virus pandemic. Recognising the need to conserve financial resources at the national level, the Chairman and Members of the Union Public Service Commission have decided to voluntarily forego 30% of the basic pay received by them from the Commission for a period of one year, with effect from April, 2020.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus upsc fake news buster

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X