Fake news: PM Modi has not been asked by 18 nations to lead a task force to fight COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: Several users on Twitter have posted that 18 nations including the USA and UK want Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a task force to fight the coronavirus. It also goes on to say that this is a proud moment for India. Believe in him and India, we will win, the message also says.

While Prime Minister Modi has taken several initiatives in this fight against COVID-19, it is not true that he has been asked to lead an international task force. On the website, narendramodi.in, there is an article titled, " PM at the helm of India's fight against COVID-19.

18 nations including USA and UK wants NARENDER MODI as leader for TASK FORCE for CORONA..what a proud moment for INDIA..believe in him and INDIA will win 🙏 #IndiaFightCorona #modihaitomumkinhai pic.twitter.com/y1BNgwJqty — rAaAhUl (@NaMo4Bharath) April 1, 2020

While the article speaks about the various initiatives that the government has taken to fight the pandemic, it also speaks about the virtual G-20 summit and how the PM also made an international effort.

Fake: People in Italy are not throwing their money on the streets due to COVID-19

On the extraordinary virtual G-20 summit, the article says that, "an Extraordinary Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit was convened on 26 March 2020 to discuss the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response. Earlier, PM had a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on this subject.

PM underscored the need to put human beings at the centre of our vision of global prosperity and cooperation, freely and openly share the benefits of medical research and development, develop adaptive, responsive and humane health care systems amongst others.

PM called on the Leaders to help usher in a new globalization, for the collective well-being of humankind and have multilateral fora focus on promoting the shared interests of humanity.

Under the sub-header, International efforts, the article says, " Prime Minister also held telephonic discussions with the Prime Minister of the UK, H.E Boris Johnson, with Prime Minister of Israel H.E Benjamin Netanyahu on the 12th of March 2020 and Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman on the 17th of March 2020.

Fake: Govt has not banned messages on COVID-19

On 25th of March Prime Minister held discussions with President of the Russian Fedration H.E Vladimir Putin. On the 26th of March Modi held separate telephonic discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Prime Minister also had a telephonic conversation with H.E. Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission on the 24th of March 2020.

Nowhere does it mention that that PM has been asked to lead a global task to fight COVID-19. Moreover there is no such task force that has been set up. It has been decided that all countries would cooperate with each other in ensuring supplies and also finding ways to fight this pandemic.