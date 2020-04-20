Fake news: 'No proposal to cut salary for railway employees'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 20: Here's good news for Indian Railway employees who have fallen for rumours claiming there will be a cut in their salary due to COVID-19 situation.

A fake message has been doing rounds that claimed the railways has decided to cut salaries of all its employees.

The message has been circulated several times on chat groups and on the social media, causing a lot of panic among the employees.

When we cross checked with our sources, they told us that there is no such decision to cut salaries of the railway employees. These messages are fake the official also clarified.

Earlier there was a message stating that the pension of employees would be cut. This has also proven to be fake.

The Union Government has clarified that there will be no cut in pension disbursements.

"It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions," the ministry tweeted.

Train services have been suspended until May 3 owing to the lock down.