  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake news: 'No proposal to cut salary for railway employees'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Here's good news for Indian Railway employees who have fallen for rumours claiming there will be a cut in their salary due to COVID-19 situation.

    A fake message has been doing rounds that claimed the railways has decided to cut salaries of all its employees.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The message has been circulated several times on chat groups and on the social media, causing a lot of panic among the employees.

    When we cross checked with our sources, they told us that there is no such decision to cut salaries of the railway employees. These messages are fake the official also clarified.

    Earlier there was a message stating that the pension of employees would be cut. This has also proven to be fake.

    Fake: No new shops will open from tomorrow in Bengaluru, only essentials allowed

    The Union Government has clarified that there will be no cut in pension disbursements.

    "It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions," the ministry tweeted.

    Train services have been suspended until May 3 owing to the lock down.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 20:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X