Fake News Buster
    Beware of these fake rescue forms for Indians stranded abroad

    New Delhi, May 05: The Indian government on Tuesday warned against a whatsapp message that is circulating with links to Google Forms titled 'RESCUE FLIGHTS FROM INDIA', for stranded Indians.

    The fake application form went viral hours after India unveiled its biggest evacuation plan to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Representational Image

    It is to be noted that Indian government has not issued any such forms. It is advised that not to click on these links and register only through the official Embassy website.

    The Central government is likely to operate 64 flights from May 7 to 13 to bring home around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown.

    These special flights would be operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express to repatriate Indians from 12 countries -- the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, said the officials.

    India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus and it will continue till May 17.

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.
